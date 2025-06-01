Dubai: Dh99 Motiongate Tickets For Filipinos To Celebrate Philippine Independence Day

Food, karaoke, and thrill rides, everything the UAE's cheerful Filipino community loves, will come together in Motiongate Dubai this June.

Filipino culture will take centre stage this summer as the Dubai Park and Resort gears up to host Pinoy Fest '25, a five-day celebration of Philippine heritage, food, music, and community.

Scheduled from June 11 to 15, the event coincides with the Philippines' Independence Day and offers, family-friendly experience at one of the region's most popular theme parks.

Ticket prices are slashed to just Dh99 for the large Filipino expat community in the UAE. Those who book early, from May 23 to 29, can also enjoy a 30 per cent discount on retail purchases within the park.

Pinoy Fest '25 is expected to draw thousands of visitors with a vast lineup of cultural performances, including traditional Filipino street dances, theatrical shows, and live musical acts. A dedicated karaoke area will invite guests to sing their favourite Original Pilipino Music (OPM) hits.

There will be a curated selection of authentic Filipino street food, from adobo and lumpia to the ever-popular halo-halo. The park will also feature themed decorations and photo zones, ensuring Instagram-worthy moments for every visitor.

Full access to attractions

Guests will have unlimited access to Motiongate Dubai's more than 29 rides and attractions, making the event a full-day experience for thrill-seekers and families. Inspired by major Hollywood studios, the park includes zones themed around DreamWorks Animation, Columbia Pictures, and Lionsgate.

Guests can participate in a number of games and activities for a chance to win exciting prizes and giveaways.

Plan your visit

Tickets and additional event details are available at Dubai Parks and Resorts' official website. Early booking is encouraged to take advantage of promotional offers and secure entry during what is expected to be one of the most spirited cultural events of the year.