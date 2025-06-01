June 2025 Holiday List In US: Check Summer Celebrations Ahead - Pride Month, Juneteenth, Father's Day And More
June 2025 Holidays in US - Check full schedule
- June 1-30 - Pride Month: Begining on the first of the month, till the end on 30th, June is celebrated as“Pride Month”, dedicated to the LGBTQ+ folk in the US, as per the report. LGBTQ+ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and more.
The celebrations mark LGBTQ history in the US, and include theme-based programmes organised by varous cities and businesses - this year's Pride in New York City has been themed as“Rise Up: Pride in Protest”, while Chicago has selected“United In Pride”, and San Diego Pride's is“Unbreakabale Pride, Unshakeable Power”, the report added.Also Read | June 2025: Banks will be closed on THESE 12 days; check full schedule here
- June 19 - Juneteenth National Independence Day: The US Federal Reserve (US Fed) considers Juneteenth a bank holiday, the report said. Further, it added that besides banks, schools and the US Postal Service will also remain shut on the occasion.
The historic day symbolises the end of slavery in the US and celebrates African American resilience, culture, and the ongoing pursuit of equality. It commemorates June 19, 1865, when enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, learned of their freedom.Also Read | Is the US stock market closed this Juneteenth? All you need to know Religious Holidays in June 2025 - US Schedule
- June 1-3 - Shavuot: A religious observance for Jewish citizens, Shavuot is the“Evening of Sunday” and will be from June 1 (Sunday) to June 3 (Tuesday). June 4-9 - The Hajj : A religious obligation for Muslims, it is being observed from June 4-9th this year. June 6-9 - Eid-al-Adha: A religious celebration for Muslims from June 6-9th this year. June 8 - Pentecost (also known as Whit Sundays): A religious observation for Christians in the US, being celebrated on Sunday, June 8th. June 19 - Feast of Corpus Christi: A religious observation for Christians in the US, being celebrated on Thursday, June 19th.
- June 1-30: African-American Music Appreciation Month June 6 (Friday): D-Day June 14 (Saturday): Flag Day - this is a national holiday in the US June 15 (Sunday): Father's Day June 20 (Friday): Summer solstice June 28 (Saturday): Stonewall Riots anniversary
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- Moonx: Bydfi's On-Chain Trading Engine - A Ticket From CEX To DEX
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
CommentsNo comment