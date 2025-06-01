Salang Highway To Be Closed Against Cargo Trucks After Eid
KABUL (Pajhwok): The Salang Highway, which connects Kabul with northern province, will be closed to cargo traffic after Eidul Adha to complete the remaining construction work, the Ministry of Public Works says.
In a post on X today (Sunday), Ministry of Public Works spokesman Mohammad Ashraf Haqshanas said that the highway would be closed for heavy vehicles after June 10.
He added that citizens, traders and drivers of small vehicles could travel alternately, one night from north to south and the next night from south to north.
According to him, other vehicles, including 303, 404 and 580 passenger vehicles, could travel 24 hours a day on the alternative side roads built on both sides of the pass.
The Ministry of Public Works had announced previously that the Salang Highway would be closed to vehicles until the remaining work was completed.
