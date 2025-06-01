OFL Commemorates First Official Injured Workers' Day And Demands Recognition Be Met With Justice
“For over four decades, injured workers have fought to be seen, heard, and protected,” said Laura Walton, OFL President.“Today, we can proudly say their fight is recognized in law, but the work to fix a broken workers' compensation system is far from done.”
In Toronto, injured workers and allies gathered at Queen's Park for a rally featuring speeches from injured workers, MPP Jamie West, and supporters. Rallies also took place in London, Oshawa, Peterborough, Thunder Bay, and Windsor, led by the Ontario Network of Injured Workers' Groups (ONIWG).
Jamie West added the collective effort behind the legislation:
“Whenever I'm congratulated for passing 'my bill,' I remind people this is really 'our bill'. I tabled Bill 118: Injured Workers Day Act, but it wouldn't have existed without the injured worker groups who made it clear that June 1 had never been officially recognized by the province.”
In April 2024, the OFL partnered with ONIWG and launched the Injured Workers' Bill of Rights , outlining a bold, worker-driven platform for justice. Today, the OFL's Injured Workers Committee continues to push for those urgent and unmet demands which include, full and fair compensation, an end to deeming, equitable healthcare access, and strong protections for migrant and precarious workers.
David Newberry from Injured Workers Community Legal Clinic added,“This year's official proclamation of“Injured Workers' Day” by the legislature is very exciting and deeply meaningful, but it needs to be followed up with meaningful action that makes a material difference in the lives of the workers who lost their health at work and are struggling in poverty and pain.”
The OFL and its allies will continue the fight to transform Ontario's workers' compensation system, because recognition alone is not justice. No worker should be punished or neglected for being injured at work.
Media Contact:
Jenny Sellathurai
Director of Communications, Ontario Federation of Labour
... | 416-894-3456
cj/COPE343
-p
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment