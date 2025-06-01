Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Chinese CSCEC Provides Pakistan Youth Center with Vital Donations

2025-06-01 09:36:00
(MENAFN) On Sunday, the Pakistan division of China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited (CSCEC) extended a charitable hand to a child support facility in Islamabad, commemorating both International Children's Day and the center’s two-year milestone.

The recipient, the Islamabad China-Pakistan Youth One Heart Step and Cure Home (ICOSH), is a nonprofit organization that assists vulnerable children and patients traveling from remote regions by offering shelter, meals, medical aid, and academic assistance at no cost.

CSCEC contributed a variety of goods aimed at enhancing the daily lives and educational experience of the children at the facility. The donation package included school supplies, sports gear, clothing, food, and essential household items.

Wang Yaodong, CEO of CSCEC Pakistan, spoke at the donation ceremony and reiterated the company’s dual mission of advancing infrastructure while staying committed to uplifting local communities.

"These supplies may be modest in value, but they reflect the deep compassion and care of our staff for the children of Pakistan," Wang stated.

Also present at the event was Yang Guangyuan, minister counsellor from the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan. He praised ICOSH’s role in fostering goodwill between the two nations.

"Love knows no borders. The growing partnership between Chinese institutions and ICOSH shows how seeds of compassion can grow into strong trees of cooperation," Yang remarked.

