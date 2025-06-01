Zelenska Urges Officials And Business To Help Veterans Find Purpose

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this is stated on the website of the President of Ukraine .

Zelenska addressed the participants of Superhumans Reunion'25, a festival that brings together a community of veterans, their families, and everyone who cares about the reintegration and recovery of people with war trauma.

In total, the festival, organized by the Superhumans Center, was attended by more than 600 veterans and their families, more than 60 partners, government officials, foreign ambassadors, and Ukrainian artists.

"When Superhumans was launched two years ago, we interpreted its name as follows: Ukrainians are not victims, but superheroes, and what unites us is not trauma, but overcoming it together. This prefix“super” is not some formal honorary title - it is born out of cooperation, endurance and the desire of all involved to fight. I am grateful to each and every one of you who is returning opportunities to our people today," Zelenska said.

The First Lady called on government officials and businesses to help Superhumans graduates find their place in life.

In particular, she said, it is important for the Ministry of Economy to help graduates find employment, which is the main request of veterans. The Ministry of Veterans Affairs, Zelenska emphasized, is responsible for integration into life, from sports to solving any social issues.

Shmyhal, European leaders visitrehabilitation center

"Meanwhile, Superhumans alumni themselves often ask:“How can we help the country?” I will take the liberty of answering. Dear Superhumans, first of all, I want to see you feel good and realize what you want for yourself. And your example, your resilience, your smiles are helping a lot right now," Zelenska emphasized.

As reported, the Superhumans center specializes in prosthetics, rehabilitation, reconstructive surgery, hearing restoration, and psychological support for Ukrainians affected by the war.