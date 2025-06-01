Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Al-Ahmadi Governor Congratulates Kuwait Crown Prince On First Anniversary Of Appointment


2025-06-01 09:04:21
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 1 (KUNA) -- The Governor of Al-Ahmadi, Sheikh Humoud Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah extended his congratulations to His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, on the occasion of the first anniversary of his appointment as Crown Prince of Kuwait.
Sheikh Humoud praised His Highness's contributions to serving Kuwait across various sectors, highlighting his dedication to development, reform, and the well-being of the country under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
He also expressed appreciation for His Highness the Crown Prince's vision and efforts to meet the aspirations of the Kuwaiti people and wished Kuwait continued stability, security, and prosperity. (end)
