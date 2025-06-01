403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Al-Ahmadi Governor Congratulates Kuwait Crown Prince On First Anniversary Of Appointment
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 1 (KUNA) -- The Governor of Al-Ahmadi, Sheikh Humoud Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah extended his congratulations to His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, on the occasion of the first anniversary of his appointment as Crown Prince of Kuwait.
Sheikh Humoud praised His Highness's contributions to serving Kuwait across various sectors, highlighting his dedication to development, reform, and the well-being of the country under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
He also expressed appreciation for His Highness the Crown Prince's vision and efforts to meet the aspirations of the Kuwaiti people and wished Kuwait continued stability, security, and prosperity. (end)
slm
Sheikh Humoud praised His Highness's contributions to serving Kuwait across various sectors, highlighting his dedication to development, reform, and the well-being of the country under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
He also expressed appreciation for His Highness the Crown Prince's vision and efforts to meet the aspirations of the Kuwaiti people and wished Kuwait continued stability, security, and prosperity. (end)
slm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment