Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Assam Flood Furry: Brahmaputra Swells, Majulinimati Ferry Services Halted


2025-06-01 09:01:19
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Relentless rains have swollen the Brahmaputra, forcing a suspension of ferry services between Majuli and Nimati Ghat. Submerged ramps at Kamalabari and Afalamukh terminals left thousands stranded. Students, traders, and patients face travel chaos. Disaster response teams are on alert as flood risk intensifies across Assam's riverine belt.</p>

MENAFN01062025007385015968ID1109621738

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search