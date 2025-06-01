403
Iran Expands High-Level Uranium Enrichment
(MENAFN) Iran has escalated its production of uranium enriched to high levels, according to the United Nations' nuclear oversight body, prompting heightened global anxiety.
In a confidential document reviewed by a news agency, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expressed "serious concern" over Iran’s recent nuclear activities.
The report stated that Iran has accumulated over 400 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent purity—far surpassing the threshold for civilian use and approaching the level needed for nuclear arms. This represents nearly a 50 percent rise over the past three months.
This quantity of enriched uranium, if further processed, would be sufficient for the creation of approximately ten nuclear warheads. Such a stockpile makes Iran the only state without nuclear weapons currently enriching uranium to such an advanced degree.
While Iranian authorities continue to assert that their nuclear project is purely for peaceful intentions, the IAEA noted that it cannot verify whether this claim still holds true.
The agency revealed that Iran has been enriching uranium at a pace that could support the assembly of one nuclear weapon per month over the last quarter.
This acceleration has occurred during ongoing diplomatic discussions between Tehran and Washington aimed at reviving nuclear agreements.
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stated, "The significantly increased production and accumulation of highly enriched uranium by Iran... is of serious concern."
His remarks underscore the potential for renewed diplomatic and strategic action.
The findings may prompt the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany to advocate for the IAEA's governing board to formally declare Iran in breach of its obligations under the nuclear non-proliferation framework.
Following the publication of the IAEA's report, Israel accused Iran on Saturday of being "totally determined" to develop nuclear arms.
