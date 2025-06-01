403
Shooting Kills Two Scots at Spanish Bar
(MENAFN) Two men from Scotland lost their lives in a deadly shooting at a bar in southern Spain, as stated by authorities in the country.
The incident unfolded when an unidentified shooter discharged multiple bullets at Monaghans Bar, situated in the coastal town of Fuengirola in the Andalusian region, on Saturday night.
Javier Salas, a representative of the central administration in Malaga province, verified to a news agency that both individuals were "believed to be Scottish."
According to Spanish media sources, law enforcement personnel from the area's specialist unit focused on violent crimes have taken charge of the investigation.
As reported by a regional newspaper, the assault occurred shortly after 11:00 p.m. when a vehicle arrived at the scene.
A masked man emerged and began shooting.
The article noted that the victims succumbed to their injuries immediately, and the perpetrator escaped in the same car.
The UK Foreign Office remarked that no requests had yet been made for consular help, although their team was prepared to "assist any British nationals if required."
Monaghans, positioned along the waterfront, is a favored spot among holidaymakers and foreign residents.
At the time of the tragedy, the bar had been broadcasting the UEFA Champions League final.
