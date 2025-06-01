From Eid Celebrations To Cultural Experiences, Qatar Calendar's June Line-Up Looks Promising

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: This June, Qatar Calendar presents a vibrant lineup of events set to entertain and engage residents and visitors of all ages. From Eid Al Adha celebrations and cultural exhibitions to musical concerts, theatre performances, and sporting competitions, the month offers a rich tapestry of experiences across the country.

Fireworks, Eid Al Adha Celebrations

Many exciting activations are planned across Doha to mark Eid Al Adha. City Center Mall transforms into a floral wonderland with the Eid Al Adha Flower Event from June 4–15. Katara Cultural Village on June 6-8 and Al Wakrah Old Souq on June 6 -9 will light up with fireworks shows.

At Mall of Qatar, the Samba Show brings the energy of Brazilian carnival to Doha with live drums, capoeira performances, and vibrant roaming parades. Feel the rhythm of the carnival at the Oasis Stage, with shows daily from June 6–14 June at 6pm, 7pm and 8:30pm.

Eid Al Adha Celebrations at Msheireb Downtown Doha will kick-off June 6-10 offering a variety of fun-filled activities for families, while Eid Al Adha Celebration at Tawar Mall offers three-days of Eid Al Adha Event featuring variety of activities. Families seeking a short break can escape to the Eid Getaway at Regency Sealine Camp, running from June 5–13.

Until June 5, shoppers can explore the Tajheezat Eid Al Adha Trade Fair at South Parking, Katara Cultural Village, a one-stop destination for Eid shopping, fashion, and lifestyle products.

Exhibitions

Throughout June, art and culture remain at the forefront of Qatar's offerings. At Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art, Wafa al-Hamad: Sites of Imagination continues its run until August 9, offering visitors a glimpse into the artist's imaginative landscapes. Also, at Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art, 'Daoud Aoulad Syad, Territories of the Instant' is on display until June 20, showcasing three decades of evocative Moroccan photography.

Katara Cultural Village at Gallery 45 and 46, is hosting Refractions: Tasweer Project Awards, highlighting the visual storytelling of Arab photographers until June 20, while Threads of Light: Stories from the Tasweer Single Image Awards is on view at Company House at Msheireb Museums until June 20.



Local vegetables cover 98% of demand during peak season

Five dead in Kuwait apartment block fire: official

Amiri Diwan announces Eid Al-Adha holiday Summer outdoor work restrictions take effect in Qatar today

Read Also

At Fire Station Gallery 3, 'Al-Mihrab' Exhibition by Khalid Al-Musallamany, in collaboration with Tasweer Photo Festival, presents a striking photographic exploration of Qatar's mosques, capturing their spiritual depth and architectural beauty in both black and white and colour, until June 20.

Design enthusiasts can visit Ultraleggera: A Design Journey with Marcello Gandini Between Italy and Qatar, open at National Museum of Qatar – Gallery 13, offering a deep dive into the creative mind behind some of the world's most iconic automotive designs running until June 2.

Performances and Family Entertainment

The month also features a packed schedule of family-friendly shows. Theatre enthusiasts can catch Al-Bayt Al-Maskoon Theatrical Play at Drama Theater At Katar Cultural Village from June 6-12, and at U Venue Theater Maskon Laila Theatrical Play for two days June 7 and 8. Children can enjoy live performances of Sonic the Hedgehog at Palace Vendome Mall from June 5–14 or explore the creative universe of Blippi's Garage at Doha Festival City from June 8 -14 and LEGO® Shows 2025 at QNCC from June 7 - 22.

Cultural Events and Workshops

On June 2, the Fire station museum is hosting Gond Art: A Folk Art from the Heart of India with Surabhi Gaikwad. Families can also take part in Family Day: Islamic Culinary Traditions, which offers an engaging look at the evolution of food culture from the early Islamic era to the present. The experience highlights historical influences, the role of trade, and how dining customs helped to shape social and courtly life at Museum of Islamic Art on June 14.

Meanwhile, Summer Fun Awaits at Msheireb Downtown Doha brings a variety of child-friendly activities, workshops, and games starting from June 16 until August 31, while Scoop by the Sea along the coastlines starting from June 18 until August 13 at West Bay Beach.

Sports and Competitions

For sports enthusiasts, the FIBA 3x3 U23 Youth League - Basketball returns with fast-paced action and elite youth athletes competing at local courts. Taking place from June 12–18 at Qatar Basketball Federation Hall, this championship offers an electrifying atmosphere for fans of all ages.

Women can also enjoy exclusive access to Ladies' Day at Sea Caves Water Park every Wednesday until August 8, with the venue offering a private and family-friendly aquatic experience at Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas.

Music and Arts

On June 4, the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra will perform Elgar's Enigma Variations at Katara Village – Opera House, presenting an evening of classical music. Candlelight concerts return with a refined twist at the Museum of Islamic Art: Candlelight: Queen Vs. ABBA on June 13 and Candlelight: Tribute to Adele will take place at Four Seasons Doha on June 21 offering live musical tributes in an atmospheric setting.