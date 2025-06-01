403
Two Die, Mass Arrested in France Following PSG’s Victory
(MENAFN) Following PSG’s dominant 5-0 victory over AC Milan to claim the Champions League title last night, France experienced deadly unrest and widespread arrests during the ensuing celebrations, local news sources reported Sunday.
In Paris, a 23-year-old scooter rider lost his life after being struck by a vehicle amid the jubilant crowds, according to a media report referencing the Paris prosecutor’s office.
Meanwhile, in the southwestern town of Dax, a 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed amid the festivities, the same outlet revealed.
Nationwide, the celebrations turned violent with 192 civilians, 22 police officers, and seven firefighters sustaining injuries, the broadcaster detailed.
Authorities arrested a total of 559 people across the country, with 491 detainees taken into custody specifically in Paris, the report added.
