403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukrainian shelling wounds residents in Russian border zone
(MENAFN) A Ukrainian artillery strike on Lgov, a city in Russia’s Kursk Region, has injured 16 civilians, including two minors, according to acting Governor Aleksandr Khinshtein.
In a statement on Telegram Thursday, Khinshtein reported that the Kursk-Rylsk highway was hit during a massive Ukrainian shelling. A 13-year-old child suffered shrapnel wounds, while a 16-year-old was diagnosed with a concussion. The other 14 injured individuals are being treated for bruises and shrapnel wounds, with four currently in serious condition.
The shelling also damaged three residential buildings and four vehicles, with authorities assessing the full extent of the destruction.
This incident follows a series of similar attacks. According to Rodion Miroshnik, Russia’s ambassador-at-large for war crimes, Ukrainian forces struck multiple Russian regions between May 7 and May 11, despite a unilateral ceasefire announced by President Vladimir Putin to commemorate the 80th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany.
Miroshnik cited specific cases in Kursk Region, where a man was killed by a HIMARS rocket strike, and a woman died when a bomb hit the village of Glushkovo. Additional shelling during the same period damaged a hotel and surrounding homes. Several people sustained serious injuries, including two men with shrapnel wounds and bone fractures, who remain in critical condition.
Kursk Region has seen heightened military activity since last August, when Ukrainian forces briefly captured parts of the border area. However, Russia's military reported in late April that they had reclaimed full control of the region.
In a statement on Telegram Thursday, Khinshtein reported that the Kursk-Rylsk highway was hit during a massive Ukrainian shelling. A 13-year-old child suffered shrapnel wounds, while a 16-year-old was diagnosed with a concussion. The other 14 injured individuals are being treated for bruises and shrapnel wounds, with four currently in serious condition.
The shelling also damaged three residential buildings and four vehicles, with authorities assessing the full extent of the destruction.
This incident follows a series of similar attacks. According to Rodion Miroshnik, Russia’s ambassador-at-large for war crimes, Ukrainian forces struck multiple Russian regions between May 7 and May 11, despite a unilateral ceasefire announced by President Vladimir Putin to commemorate the 80th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany.
Miroshnik cited specific cases in Kursk Region, where a man was killed by a HIMARS rocket strike, and a woman died when a bomb hit the village of Glushkovo. Additional shelling during the same period damaged a hotel and surrounding homes. Several people sustained serious injuries, including two men with shrapnel wounds and bone fractures, who remain in critical condition.
Kursk Region has seen heightened military activity since last August, when Ukrainian forces briefly captured parts of the border area. However, Russia's military reported in late April that they had reclaimed full control of the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment