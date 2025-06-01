Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin declares Russia determined on creating ‘buffer zone’ in Ukraine


2025-06-01 07:47:29
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday that the country's military is actively working to establish a "security buffer zone" along the Ukrainian border. The move aims to protect civilians in Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk—regions frequently targeted by Ukrainian attacks.

Speaking during a government meeting focused on regional security and support for border residents, Putin confirmed that Russian forces are engaged in neutralizing Ukrainian firing positions and advancing the development of this protective area.

The concept of a "cordon sanitaire"—a buffer zone on Ukrainian-held territory—was previously introduced by Putin in March 2024. At the time, he said Moscow could be compelled to establish such a zone to defend against long-range strikes, particularly those involving Western-supplied weaponry. He emphasized that the goal would be to create an area difficult for enemy forces to penetrate.

Putin’s renewed call follows a Ukrainian strike on the town of Lgov in Kursk Region, which injured at least 12 civilians, including two children. Local authorities reported that the attack, targeting the Kursk-Rylsk highway, involved three HIMARS-launched projectiles.

This development comes amid a massive drone offensive launched by Ukraine. In the past 48 hours, Russia’s Defense Ministry claims its air defenses shot down 485 Ukrainian UAVs across the country. The Orel Region saw the highest number of interceptions, while 63 drones were reportedly destroyed near Moscow.

