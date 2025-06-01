In New Awareness Campaign, Yara Shahidi Reflects On Growth, Education, And Pursuing Passion
Featuring an exclusive interview with cover star Yara Shahidi, the campaign is anchored by voices that resonate with today's students. The actress, producer, and recent Harvard graduate reflects on her own academic journey, sharing how she balanced her creative career with coursework, navigated her evolving passions, and stayed grounded through the demands of college life. In her Q&A, Shahidi encourages young people to view education not just as a stepping stone, but as a space for personal growth, curiosity, and purpose. Her story offers inspiration and reassurance to students seeking both direction and fulfillment on their own unique paths.
The print component of "College Preparedness & Affordability" is distributed in today's edition of LA Times. The digital component is distributed nationally, through a vast social media strategy, and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, visit:
This campaign was made possible with the support of Yara Shahidi , the Education Finance Council , the National Association of College and University Food Services , the National Resource Center for the First Year Experience and Students in Transition , Daniel Lim from "Limmytalks", Dr. Laurie Santos , The College Tour , Mia Aston and features paid content from HelloCollege , Arizona State University , University of Memphis and Colorado State University.
