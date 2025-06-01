403
Musk Draws Attention with Black Eye at Trump Press Conference
(MENAFN) At a Friday press conference in the Oval Office with President Donald Trump, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, appeared with a noticeable black eye, drawing widespread attention.
The gathering was focused on Musk’s announcement that he is stepping down from his leadership position at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a government task force created to eliminate unnecessary federal spending.
When questioned about his eye injury by reporters, Musk explained that it happened while he was “horsing around” with his son, nicknamed “Lil X.”
He recounted, “I said go ahead and punch me in the face and he did. I did not really feel much at the time, and then I guess it bruises up.”
President Trump admitted he had not noticed Musk’s black eye until journalists brought it up, saying, “X could do it. If you knew X, he could do it.”
Musk also joked about not being involved in a recent incident in France where Brigitte Macron slapped President Emmanuel Macron, saying that he “was not anywhere near France.”
On Thursday, a news agency published an article citing anonymous sources that claimed Musk has been consuming significant amounts of drugs, including ketamine “often, sometimes daily,” as well as mixing it with other substances like ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms.
Responding to the report, Musk dismissed it by pointing out that the publication is “the same publication that got a Pulitzer Prize for false reporting on Russiagate.”
Trump thanked Musk for his efforts leading DOGE, and Musk reassured that his resignation is “not the end” of the agency. He added, “I will continue to be visiting here and be a friend and adviser to the president.”
