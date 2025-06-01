Rise Reports Surge In Fractional CFO Adoption For Global Payroll Solutions

Employer of Record service

- Jeremy AndersonCLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rise, the comprehensive payroll and compliance platform, announced today that fractional Chief Financial Officers increasingly rely on its services to manage global workforce payments and regulatory compliance. The platform's ability to process payments in traditional currencies, stablecoins, and cryptocurrencies has positioned it as a preferred solution for financial executives overseeing distributed teams.The growing adoption reflects broader market trends as businesses expand internationally while maintaining lean operational structures. Fractional CFOs, who provide strategic financial leadership without full-time executive costs, face mounting challenges in managing multi-jurisdictional compliance requirements and diverse payment preferences across global workforces. These financial professionals handle everything from cash flow forecasting and financial modeling to regulatory compliance and investor relations, often working with teams spread across multiple time zones and currencies.Rise addresses these challenges through its comprehensive suite of services designed specifically for global workforce management. The platform's Agent of Record (AOR) service protects companies from misclassification penalties by serving as the legal agent for international contractors, with contractors signing directly with Rise to insulate businesses from legal liability. This service, priced at $400 per contractor monthly, includes contractor onboarding in 190+ countries, compliant agreements, classification checks, tax form generation, and ongoing compliance monitoring.The company's Global Contractor Pay service has revolutionized how fractional CFOs manage contractor payments across international boundaries. Financial leaders can fund payroll operations using USD, USDC, or USDT, automate recurring payments, and enable contractors to withdraw funds in their preferred local currency or cryptocurrency. The service provides instant payouts in over 90 fiat currencies and 100+ cryptocurrencies, automated tax reporting capabilities, and smart contract automation for milestone-based payments. The transparent fee structure offers options of $50 per contractor monthly or three percent of payment volume.For companies requiring full-time international employees without establishing local entities, Rise's Employer of Record (EOR) service manages comprehensive employment responsibilities, taxes, and benefits. Currently available in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada, with expansion planned to over 60 countries, the EOR service starts at $399 per employee monthly. The service includes competitive benefits packages, crypto-compatible retirement plans, and complete tax and compliance handling. Additionally, Rise EOR enables employers to offer both daily payroll options and earned wage access programs.The platform's Direct Payroll service caters specifically to United States-based teams, simplifying payroll operations through automation, compliance management, and flexible pay schedules. Teams can receive payments in USD, stablecoins, or cryptocurrencies on bi-weekly or monthly schedules, access comprehensive benefits and healthcare marketplaces, and enjoy easy employee withdrawals in fiat or cryptocurrency formats.Recent client testimonials highlight the platform's transformative impact on operational efficiency and strategic financial management. Jeremy Anderson emphasized Rise's role in facilitating business growth by enabling easy hiring of employees and contractors while eliminating traditional banking complications through USDC deposit capabilities. Daniel Keller praised the platform's ability to serve companies with global contractors and employees, highlighting Rise's blockchain technology integration and streamlined setup processes.Another client testimonial revealed increased team satisfaction with Rise's flexible payment options, noting that team members appreciate the ability to receive monthly payments in cryptocurrency through various wallet options. These endorsements reflect broader industry recognition of Rise's role in modernizing payroll infrastructure for contemporary workforce needs.The platform's automated compliance features address critical pain points for fractional CFOs managing complex international operations. Global compliance coverage spans 190+ countries, eliminating regulatory missteps and costly penalties while ensuring alignment with local laws and tax requirements. The dual treasury and payout options provide financial operations agility, enabling seamless payments to employees and contractors in their preferred currencies to attract top global talent.Rise's emphasis on speed and simplicity allows onboarding in minutes, automates tax form processing, and manages contracts through a unified dashboard. These streamlined workflows reduce administrative burdens, enabling fractional CFOs to focus on strategic growth initiatives rather than operational paperwork. The platform's intuitive tools help teams handle complex payroll tasks efficiently while minimizing errors.Cost control remains a priority through transparent pricing structures and startup-friendly discount programs. Clients always understand their expenses without hidden fees or surprise charges, while special rates for startups help maximize budgets while accessing enterprise-level payroll solutions. Real-time reporting provides comprehensive visibility into global payroll and financial activity, offering detailed analytics and reports for informed decision-making and financial oversight.The platform's growth trajectory aligns with the expanding fractional executive market, where specialized financial leaders require sophisticated tools to manage complex, multi-currency operations efficiently. Rise's combination of traditional financial services with cryptocurrency capabilities positions it to serve the evolving needs of modern distributed workforces facing increasing complexity in global operations.Financial executives interested in exploring Rise's capabilities can access detailed platform demonstrations through the company's website . The platform continues expanding its geographic coverage and service offerings to meet growing demand from internationally focused businesses requiring flexible, compliant payroll infrastructure.About RiseRise provides comprehensive payroll and compliance solutions for global workforces, supporting payments in traditional currencies, stablecoins, and cryptocurrencies across 190+ countries. The platform serves businesses ranging from early-stage startups to established enterprises requiring flexible, compliant payroll infrastructure for international operations.

