Olympic Medallist Lovlina Borgohain Set To Launch Her Boxing Academy In Guwahati

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, June 1 (IANS) After bringing laurels to the country in the sport of boxing, Tokyo 2020 Olympics medallist Lovlina Borgohain is all set to embark on a new chapter. To prepare a future generation of medal-winning boxers, Borgohain is establishing her own academy in Guwahati, the Lovlina Boxing Academy, which will open its doors on June 3.

The inauguration ceremony will be graced by the presence of the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain.

While sharing her vision for the academy, Lovlina said, "This academy is more than just a training facility; it's a dream realised and a promise kept to myself and to the countless young boys and girls in Assam who dream of stepping into the ring. With the Lovlina Boxing Academy, my deepest desire is to create a nurturing environment where aspiring athletes not only learn the art of boxing but also develop the resilience, discipline, and unwavering spirit needed to succeed.”

The academy is a testament to Lovlina's commitment to nurturing raw talent and providing them with world-class training and infrastructure. It also marks a historic step in the development of sports and sporting infrastructure in the Northeast region of India.

Lovlina is eyeing her third straight summer Olympics but will take it one step at a time from here on. Lovlina, who returned empty-handed from Paris 2024, had said the Los Angeles 2028 was very much in her plans.

“Tokyo was during Covid times. Paris was a real learning curve. I did my best and have no regrets that I could not win a medal. For every athlete, there are lessons to be learnt and I want to be wiser leading into LA,” Lovlina had told SAI Media earlier this year.