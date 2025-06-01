Mining In Motion To Host African Ministers Driving Extractive Sector Growth

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ACCRA, Ghana, June 1, 2025/APO Group/ --

The upcoming Mining in Motion summit - Ghana's premier gathering for mining stakeholders, scheduled for June 2 - 4, 2025, in Accra - will feature local and regional ministers who will participate in panel discussions, investment forums and exclusive networking sessions aimed at showcasing opportunities within the artisanal gold mining sector.

The event will feature local ministers including Hon. Emmanuel Buah, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Ghana; Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim, Minister for Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development, Ghana and Hon. Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Minister for Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation Ghana. Their participation showcases Ghana's commitment to engaging with international stakeholders to support mining sector growth, job creation, and GDP expansion.

Regional ministers include Colonel Ousmane Abarchi, Minister of Mines, the Republic of Niger; Hon. Wilmot J. Paye, Minister of Mines and Energy, Republic of Liberia; Hon. Godard Motemona Gibolum, Deputy Minister of Mines, Democratic Republic of Congo; Hon. Abdiwahab Abdi Omar, Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources and Petroleum, Republic of Somalia; Hon Dr Keneth Zikhale Ng'oma, Minister of Mines, Malawi; Kourouma Aboubacar, Vice Minister of Mines and Geology, Guinea-Conakry. Their participation underscores the commitment by African mineral-rich countries to strengthen cooperation on mining sector growth.

The summit will also welcome ministerial-level figures such as Moses Michael Engadu, Secretary-General, Africa Minerals Strategy Group and Ousmane Mbaye, President of Chamber of Mines, Senegal.

Organized by the Ashanti Green Initiative – led by Oheneba Kwaku Duah, Prince of Ghana's Ashanti Kingdom – in collaboration with Ghana's Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, World Bank, and the World Gold Council, with the support of Ghana's Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the summit offers unparalleled opportunities to connect with industry leaders.

Stay informed about the latest advancements, network with industry leaders, and engage in critical discussions on key issues impacting small-scale miners and medium- to large-scale mining in Ghana. Secure your spot at the Mining in Motion 2025 Summit by visiting _ . For sponsorship opportunities or delegate participation, contact ... .

