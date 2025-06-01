403
Russian security head responds to Berlin’s decision
(MENAFN) Russia is prepared to react to Berlin’s decision to remove range limitations on Ukrainian missile strikes using German weapons, according to Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz recently declared that “there are no longer any range restrictions on weapons supplied to Ukraine, neither from the British nor the French, nor from us, nor from the Americans.”
In another discussion on Wednesday, Merz remarked that the potential delivery of German Taurus missiles to Ukraine, capable of reaching 500 kilometers and even Moscow, is “in the realm of possible.”
Addressing a gathering on Thursday, Shoigu pointed out the contradictory statements made by Ukraine’s Western allies about providing long-range weapons.
Last November, ex US Leader Joe Biden’s government removed limitations on long term assaults, soon followed by similar moves from the UK and France. Since then, the Russian army has intercepted numerous attacks on its own territory, involving US-made ATACMS and British Storm Shadow missiles.
Shoigu noted that former German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had been hesitant to approve deep strikes into Russia or to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine, fearing an escalation.
“There are many statements. They are all different. First, they say that they had lifted it, then they say that they did not. Then they say that they did it long ago… So, did you lift it or not?” Shoigu stated. He added, “we can also lift limitations on some things. I will not expand on this, but we have our own restrictions that we can remove in response.”
Merz, who hosted Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky in Berlin on Wednesday, also pledged that Germany would assist Kiev in producing long-range weapons within Ukraine itself. The German Defense Ministry confirmed that a significant portion of the newly announced €5.2 billion ($5.6 billion) military aid package would support this effort.
Meanwhile, senior Russian diplomat Rodion Miroshnik emphasized that any weapons production facilities established in Ukraine would be considered legitimate targets for Russian forces and would face “unequivocal destruction.”
