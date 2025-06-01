403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Blasts Macron’s Taiwan-Ukraine Comparison
(MENAFN) The Chinese Embassy in Singapore sharply condemned French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent remarks equating Taiwan with the Ukraine conflict, calling such comparisons “unacceptable.”
During his speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Friday, Macron challenged the view that the Ukraine war is solely a European issue. He warned, “If we consider that Russia could be allowed to take a part of the territory of Ukraine without any restriction… What could happen in Taiwan?”
Responding via Facebook on Saturday, the Chinese Embassy dismissed Macron’s analogy, emphasizing, “Comparing the Taiwan question with the Ukraine issue is unacceptable. The two are different in nature, and not comparable at all.” It reiterated that Taiwan remains “entirely China’s internal affair.”
The background of the Ukraine conflict includes Crimea’s 2014 referendum to join Russia following the US-supported coup in Kiev, along with four additional Ukrainian regions holding votes in 2022. Moscow insists that any lasting peace agreement must see Ukraine accept Russia’s new territorial claims and pull its forces back from what Russia defines as its land.
Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949, after nationalist forces fled there following defeat by Communist troops in mainland China. Beijing continues to assert its goal of “national reunification” and has warned Taipei’s leaders against declaring formal independence.
Though only a few nations officially recognize Taiwan as sovereign, most—including the US and Russia—follow the ‘One-China’ policy. Despite this, several Western countries maintain unofficial diplomatic and economic relations with Taiwan.
During his speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Friday, Macron challenged the view that the Ukraine war is solely a European issue. He warned, “If we consider that Russia could be allowed to take a part of the territory of Ukraine without any restriction… What could happen in Taiwan?”
Responding via Facebook on Saturday, the Chinese Embassy dismissed Macron’s analogy, emphasizing, “Comparing the Taiwan question with the Ukraine issue is unacceptable. The two are different in nature, and not comparable at all.” It reiterated that Taiwan remains “entirely China’s internal affair.”
The background of the Ukraine conflict includes Crimea’s 2014 referendum to join Russia following the US-supported coup in Kiev, along with four additional Ukrainian regions holding votes in 2022. Moscow insists that any lasting peace agreement must see Ukraine accept Russia’s new territorial claims and pull its forces back from what Russia defines as its land.
Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949, after nationalist forces fled there following defeat by Communist troops in mainland China. Beijing continues to assert its goal of “national reunification” and has warned Taipei’s leaders against declaring formal independence.
Though only a few nations officially recognize Taiwan as sovereign, most—including the US and Russia—follow the ‘One-China’ policy. Despite this, several Western countries maintain unofficial diplomatic and economic relations with Taiwan.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment