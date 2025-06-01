Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China Blasts Macron’s Taiwan-Ukraine Comparison


2025-06-01 05:50:06
(MENAFN) The Chinese Embassy in Singapore sharply condemned French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent remarks equating Taiwan with the Ukraine conflict, calling such comparisons “unacceptable.”

During his speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Friday, Macron challenged the view that the Ukraine war is solely a European issue. He warned, “If we consider that Russia could be allowed to take a part of the territory of Ukraine without any restriction… What could happen in Taiwan?”

Responding via Facebook on Saturday, the Chinese Embassy dismissed Macron’s analogy, emphasizing, “Comparing the Taiwan question with the Ukraine issue is unacceptable. The two are different in nature, and not comparable at all.” It reiterated that Taiwan remains “entirely China’s internal affair.”

The background of the Ukraine conflict includes Crimea’s 2014 referendum to join Russia following the US-supported coup in Kiev, along with four additional Ukrainian regions holding votes in 2022. Moscow insists that any lasting peace agreement must see Ukraine accept Russia’s new territorial claims and pull its forces back from what Russia defines as its land.

Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949, after nationalist forces fled there following defeat by Communist troops in mainland China. Beijing continues to assert its goal of “national reunification” and has warned Taipei’s leaders against declaring formal independence.

Though only a few nations officially recognize Taiwan as sovereign, most—including the US and Russia—follow the ‘One-China’ policy. Despite this, several Western countries maintain unofficial diplomatic and economic relations with Taiwan.

