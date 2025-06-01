Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Two Dead, 559 Arrested During Champions League Final Celebrations: French Ministry

2025-06-01 05:10:39
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: Two people died in France and 559 were arrested during celebrations after Paris Saint Germain's stunning Champions League final victory over Inter Milan, the French interior ministry said on Sunday.

A 17-year-old was stabbed to death in the southwestern town of Dax during a gathering to celebrate the Parisians' victory, while a woman riding a scooter died after she was hit by a car in the southwest of Paris, the ministry said, adding that 559 people were arrested, including 491 in the capital.

