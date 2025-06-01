Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Poland’s Presidential Runoff Prepares Shaping Domestic Reforms

(MENAFN) As Poland heads toward Sunday’s decisive presidential runoff, political observers emphasize that the result of the closely contested race between liberal candidate Rafal Trzaskowski and conservative contender Karol Nawrocki could significantly influence the nation's internal governance, its integration with the European Union, and its strategic position within the region.

Trzaskowski, currently serving as Warsaw’s mayor and backed by Premier Donald Tusk’s centrist Civic Platform party, promotes policies aligned with European values.

His agenda includes "pro-European" initiatives, transformation of the judiciary, and progressive approaches to societal challenges.

In contrast, Nawrocki is endorsed by the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party and supports a platform rooted in national identity, cultural conservatism, and a more restrained attitude toward EU involvement.

Given the substantial veto authority of the Polish presidency, the election result is pivotal.

A victory for Trzaskowski would bolster Tusk’s reformist coalition, facilitating judicial and systemic overhauls.

However, if Nawrocki emerges victorious, he could obstruct these changes, potentially halting progress for the foreseeable future.

Surveys indicate the race is extremely tight, with the final decision likely dependent on undecided voters and participation rates across both rural and metropolitan areas.

“If Trzaskowski wins, reforms can proceed. If Nawrocki wins, he is likely to veto reform legislation or delay it indefinitely … as incumbent President Andrzej Duda has done,” explained Anna Grzymala-Busse, a professor of international studies at Stanford University.

Regarding international affairs, Grzymala-Busse noted that the election result is unlikely to cause major shifts in Poland’s external direction.

