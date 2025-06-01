Afghan-Australian Photographer Cycling 4,000 Km To Support Girls' Education In Afghanitan

Muzaffar Ali, an Afghan-Australian human rights activist, is cycling 4,000 kilometers to support education for refugee children and girls in Afghanistan. The Afghanistan Embassy in Australia announced that Ali is traveling from Queensland to South Australia by bicycle while raising awareness about the situation of women in Afghanistan.

On Saturday, May 31, the embassy released a statement explaining that Muzaffar Ali, who is also a photographer and filmmaker, embarked on this journey to advocate for the educational rights of Afghan refugee children in Indonesia and girls inside Afghanistan.

Ali began his cycling trip on Friday, May 31, starting from Maleny in Queensland. His month-long journey will end in Adelaide, South Australia, where he plans to complete the 4,000-kilometer route.

The activist initiated this ride to mark the tenth anniversary of an educational center established in 2014 in Indonesia, dedicated to Afghan refugees. Throughout his trip, Ali is meeting local communities and screening documentaries about the struggles and resilience of Afghan women.

In addition to raising awareness through film, Ali plans to visit schools along his route to speak about the hope and determination of Afghanistan's girls and women despite ongoing challenges.

Muzaffar Ali's journey highlights the ongoing obstacles Afghan women and refugee children face in accessing education. His efforts also emphasize the importance of international solidarity and support for human rights in conflict-affected regions.

As Ali pedals across Australia, his advocacy draws attention to the global need for educational access and gender equality, inspiring communities to support vulnerable populations in Afghanistan and beyond.

Since the Taliban took power in Afghanistan in August 2021, girls have been banned from attending school beyond the sixth grade. This drastic restriction has severely limited educational opportunities for millions of Afghan girls, drawing international condemnation and increasing the urgency for activists like Muzaffar Ali to raise awareness and support for their right to education.







