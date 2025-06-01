403
Lee Jae-myung Emphasizes Role of U.S. Troops
(MENAFN) South Korea’s presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung emphasized the importance of American military personnel stationed in the country, describing their presence as "critical for containing China."
In an interview featured in a Magazine on Thursday, Lee elaborated that the troops "actually play a very critical role for the United States’ policy of containment against China," highlighting their significance in broader geopolitical strategies.
Presently, there are around 28,500 American soldiers deployed in South Korea. Recently, however, the U.S. Department of Defense addressed rumors about a potential redeployment of roughly 4,500 of those troops.
The Pentagon refuted claims that such forces might be reassigned to other areas in the Indo-Pacific, including Guam — a U.S. territory situated in Micronesia in the Western Pacific Ocean.
Lee also commented on the tense diplomatic dynamics between Washington and Moscow, suggesting that this rivalry serves as "a means to exert pressure on China."
He noted that such geopolitical maneuvering might align with South Korea’s interests, particularly if it results in the activation of Arctic maritime routes.
"If so, it could offer strategic advantages not only for the US and Russia but also for Korea," Lee stated.
Meanwhile, early voting for South Korea’s forthcoming presidential election wrapped up on Friday, recording the second-highest participation rate of 34.74 percent since early voting was introduced in 2014.
According to the most recent survey published on Wednesday, Lee, representing the Democratic Party, is in the lead with 49.2 percent, while his opponent Kim from the ruling People Power Party trails behind at 36.8 percent.
