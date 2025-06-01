UAE Live Streaming Market Set To Surge To $3.4 Billion By 2030, Report Says

Heads up, UAE content creators: Take advantage of the live streaming segment as it is expected to grow in the country from $1.9 billion to $3.4 billion by 2030. Overall across the Mena region, the industry is projected to reach $17.8 billion by 2030, according to TikTok's newly released report.

Yahya Munir, TikTok Live trust & experience manager for Mena, highlighted the opportunity in livestreaming market that is currently valued at $8.1 billion across the Mena region.“It is fast becoming a cornerstone of the digital economy, driving job creation, entrepreneurship, and creative industry growth across the region,” he said in a statement sent to Khaleej Times on Friday.

TikTok, which was released in September 2016, underlined:“The UAE can attract talent, amplify local stories, and cement its role as a leader in the global livestreaming economy.

Munir explained:“Livestreaming is redefining how content is created, consumed, and monetised across Mena. This is no longer just a creator trend – it's a fast-growing economic force that is unlocking opportunities for creators, brands, and communities alike.”

According TikTok's 'Future of Entertainment' report – done in collaboration with consulting firm Kearney – more than 10 million people across Mena have livestreamed at least once.“This proves the format's accessibility and surging popularity.”

115,000 go live daily

In the UAE, around 115,000 social media users are estimated to go live daily on (various) livestreaming platforms -“producing content that ranges from entertainment and educational topics to emerging lifestyle and niche formats.”

“These creators are empowered by TikTok's various resources and features that educate creators on how to utilise TikTok LIVE, the different offerings and monetisation opportunities, helping them professionalise and scale their reach,” TikTok noted, adding:“The UAE is well-positioned to become a regional hub for livestreaming, thanks to its strong infrastructure, progressive regulation, and national focus on digital growth.”

The UAE's Digital Economy Strategy actually aims for the country 's tech sector to constitute 20 per cent of overall GDP by 2031 - a benchmark that, if attained, would position the UAE as a regional and global leader in technology.

The UAE Centennial Plan 2071, meanwhile, includes long-term goals for creating a knowledge-based economy driven by technology and digital transformation.

The key, TikTok noted, is a“combination of real-time interactivity, creator-driven production, and direct audience engagement” to reshape media consumption patterns and offer new avenues for commercial brands.

Here are the other key findings of TikTok's 'Future of Entertainment' report:



Mena creators produce a variety of content tailored to audience preferences, ranging from global trends to region-specific offerings.

Gaming remains a global powerhouse, with platforms such as Twitch driving this preference, while interactive discussions, which can revolve around an immense range of topics and genres including comedic entertainment, serious debates, open forums, and informative lectures, have gained widespread popularity

Educational content, including live tutorials and workshops, appeals to knowledge-seeking audiences, while live commerce merges entertainment and shopping to create interactive product demonstrations. Music and dance performances also feature prominently.

Religious livestreams, including Quran recitations, discussions on Islamic teachings, and interactive faith-based content, have attracted a distinct audience.

There is a notable growth in categories such as cooking, fitness coaching, and highly specific hobbies.

The Mena region currently has more than 700 agencies, representing a relatively underdeveloped industry compared to China, where some 80 percent of creators who livestream daily are affiliated with agencies.

Mena has only around 10 per cent of creators who livestream daily work with agencies – this highlights the opportunity to scale up agency involvement.

Agencies are emerging as important enablers that provide training, tools, and infrastructure to help creators enhance content and build sustainable careers.

A typical agency employs 15 to 20 people and manages anywhere from 200 to 500 creators. Larger agencies can have 100 or more employees, overseeing the careers of 5,000 or more creators. Agencies in Mena manage creators spread across different countries and maintain offices in multiple countries to support their diverse creator base.