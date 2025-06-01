Qatar And Tanzania Discuss Ways To Enhance Trade, Economic Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Member of the Board of Directors of Qatar Chamber, Mohammed bin Mahdi Al-Ahbabi, received on Wednesday at the Chamber's headquarters a trade delegation from the United Republic of Tanzania.

The delegation included a number of companies operating in the construction, contracting, real estate, and infrastructure sectors, and was headed by Engineer Peter Sikalumba, Chief Engineer at the Ministry of Works in the United Republic of Tanzania.

During the meeting, discussions were held on enhancing trade and economic cooperation between Qatar and Tanzania in the construction sector. Qatari business owners were invited to take part in key projects in Tanzania. The meeting also explored the main sectors where the private sectors of both countries could collaborate.



Al-Ahbabi praised the strong Qatari-Tanzanian relations, particularly in economic and investment fields. He pointed out the growing interest among Qatari businesspeople in exploring available opportunities in Tanzania and entering into joint ventures with Tanzanian companies to leverage the country's strategic assets.

He also reaffirmed Qatar Chamber's full readiness to cooperate with Tanzanian companies interested in working with the Qatari private sector, and to coordinate with the relevant trade authorities in Tanzania to explore ways to boost bilateral trade.

Al-Ahbabi noted that the Chamber has previously received several trade delegations from Tanzania representing various sectors and that ongoing communication exists with the Tanzanian private sector.

The delegation presented several major infrastructure projects in Tanzania and invited Qatari companies to participate in these projects-either in partnership with the public sector or through forming alliances with Tanzanian firms.