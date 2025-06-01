Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Supreme Court order endangers migrants

2025-06-01 04:02:17
(MENAFN) On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court removed a lower court order that had preserved humanitarian parole protections for over 500,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.

The court also allowed the Trump administration to withdraw temporary legal status from approximately 350,000 Venezuelan migrants in a separate case.

This decision opens the door for the Trump administration to rescind legal protections for hundreds of thousands of immigrants, potentially exposing nearly one million people to deportation, according to reports.

To manage the increasing influx of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, the Biden administration had established a parole program for migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela in late 2022 and early 2023. The program permitted these migrants to work in the U.S. for two years following a specific process and shielded around 532,000 individuals from deportation.

However, after beginning his second term, Leader Donald Trump inked an executive order instructing Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to end all parole programs. In response, Noem announced in March that the program would be terminated, with any current grants of parole expiring by April 24.

A federal district judge in Massachusetts temporarily blocked Noem’s move after a legal challenge brought by a group of 23 individuals, including parolees and a nonprofit organization.

The Trump administration initially appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit, which declined to lift the lower court’s order while the appeal was ongoing. The administration then took the case to the Supreme Court, which ultimately sided with the administration.

