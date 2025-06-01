Ministry Of Awqaf Wins Digital Transformation Award At Google Cloud Summit Doha 2025

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf) has been honored with the Digital Transformation Award as the Best Partner at the Google Cloud Summit Doha 2025, recognizing its excellence in cloud computing and digital transformation.

In a statement Saturday, the ministry noted that it was among the first government entities to adopt technological solutions and electronic transformation in its early stages, progressing toward full digital transformation by 2030 in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

The ministry highlighted that it is the first government entity to launch the advanced cybersecurity platform Cloud SecOps in collaboration with Google Cloud. This initiative establishes the ministry as the first in Qatar to utilize this platform for securing and storing data locally.

The ministry stressed that this step will enhance the ministry's ability to detect threats and cyber intrusions, enabling rapid and effective responses while ensuring adherence to top global cybersecurity standards.

Additionally, the ministry reaffirmed its commitment to utilizing cutting-edge technologies to safeguard data and accelerate its plans for comprehensive digital transformation, leveraging cloud services in a secure and efficient manner.

The ministry's Director of the Human Resources Department and Vice President of the Business Development and Systems Committee Mohammed Hassan Al Malki welcomed the award as a testament to the ministry's achievements in digital transformation and cloud-based service automation for the public.

He emphasized that this recognition reflects the peak of collaboration between the Ministry of Endowments, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, and Google Cloud, a partnership that began in January 2024 through the Ministry of Communications.

Al Malki also stressed the importance of continuing these partnerships with Google Cloud and other accredited technology firms.

The ministry has ambitious plans for large-scale digital transformation projects, including "Fanar," an initiative led by the Ministry of Communications.

Other major projects include migrating the extensive IslamWeb library to cloud storage, transferring software applications to Google Cloud services, and utilizing artificial intelligence for request processing and evaluation.

The ministry is also developing specialized applications for mosque services and other digital platforms to enhance public accessibility to its services.

Al Malki affirmed that efforts are well underway to achieve comprehensive digital transformation, with the ministry making significant strides in the process. Regular annual evaluations are conducted to assess progress, address challenges, and ensure full alignment with Qatar's national vision for 2030.

Regional General Manager for Google Cloud Ghassan Kosta praised the Ministry of Endowments for being the first to launch Google SecOps, a leading platform for cloud data protection in Qatar.

He noted that this collaboration underscores the ministry's leadership in cybersecurity and commitment to advanced cloud technologies. Google SecOps provides unparalleled visibility and superior threat management capabilities, and Google Cloud remains dedicated to supporting the ministry in securely operating and localizing cloud data