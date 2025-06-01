Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Egypt urges to stop genocide in Gaza


2025-06-01 03:37:45
(MENAFN) Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty announced on Saturday that Egypt is applying intense diplomatic pressure to halt the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip. Speaking at a press conference in Cairo with Gambian Foreign Minister Mamadou Tangara, Abdelatty emphasized Egypt’s commitment to ending the violence swiftly.

He said, “we are doing everything we can to stop the war in Gaza and aim to reach an agreement that will end the bloodshed as soon as possible,” as stated by a news agency.

Abdelatty also highlighted the critical need for unrestricted humanitarian aid to enter Gaza, condemning the use of hunger as a method of warfare against Palestinian civilians.

Tangara described the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as "extremely dire" due to Israeli military actions and commended Egypt for its efforts in fostering regional peace and stability.

Since March 2, Israel has closed all border crossings into Gaza, halting the delivery of vital resources such as food, fuel, and medical supplies for the enclave's 2.4 million residents.

