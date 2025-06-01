403
Macron Warns China Over North Korea’s Involvement in Europe
(MENAFN) During a speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue held in Singapore on Friday, French Leader Emmanuel Macron called on China to discourage its close partner, North Korea, from deploying forces on “European soil.”
He emphasized that such involvement could encourage a broader NATO role in the Asia-Pacific region, something China has been opposed to.
Macron’s remarks come after Pyongyang confirmed in April that its military personnel were aiding Russian forces in retaking the Kursk Region—a territory briefly captured by Ukrainian troops in August of the previous year but since reclaimed by Russia.
At that time, Russian Chief of the General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, informed President Vladimir Putin that the North Korean soldiers had shown “high professionalism, courage, and heroism” during the campaign.
President Putin later acknowledged and praised their efforts during Russia’s Victory Day ceremonies, thanking them for their role in defending the region.
Highlighting the geopolitical concern, Macron remarked, “But what’s happening with North Korea being present alongside Russia on European soil is a big question for all of us.”
He then urged Beijing to take responsibility: “If China doesn’t want NATO being involved in Southeast Asia, they should clearly prevent the DPRK from being engaged on European soil,” he said, reinforcing the link between regional actions and global consequences.
Macron also revisited his previous position regarding NATO’s role beyond its traditional boundaries, stating, “I had objected to NATO having any role in Asia because, for me, ‘N’ is for North Atlantic, and I don’t believe in being enrolled in someone else’s strategic rivalry.”
This viewpoint was particularly evident in 2023 when France led the initiative to oppose the establishment of a NATO liaison office in Tokyo, with reports noting Macron’s strong resistance to the plan.
Through his comments, Macron underscored the delicate balance of global alliances and the need for regional powers like China to manage their partners’ actions responsibly if they wish to avoid broader military entanglements.
