403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Asia’s Top Figures Condemn U.S. Tariff Policies
(MENAFN) Political figures and ex-heads of state from across Asia have voiced serious concerns about U.S. tariff policies, emphasizing the need for stronger regional solidarity to tackle common economic challenges.
At the 30th "Future of Asia" forum in Tokyo on May 29-30, Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong highlighted the fragility of the current global trade framework. He called on Asian nations to unite in confronting trade disruptions caused by U.S. tariffs, stressing the vital role of enhanced cooperation via ASEAN and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), especially in trade and industry sectors.
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet warned that trade disputes threaten a free, open, comprehensive, multilateral trade system governed by rules, pointing out that these conflicts disproportionately harm vulnerable populations. He urged countries affected by tariff pressures to stand together.
Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith emphasized the value of peaceful coexistence and mutual respect, noting that despite Laos’s limited trade with the U.S., elevated tariffs could still negatively affect its economy and investment prospects.
Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung acknowledged that U.S. tariffs are noticeably impacting Vietnam’s exports and investments, underscoring the significant effects on the country’s economy.
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad condemned the U.S. tariff policies, warning that they could damage the American economy and increase the cost of living for citizens.
Since its launch in 1995, the “Future of Asia” forum, hosted annually by Nikkei Inc., has been a critical venue for advancing regional cooperation. This year’s event centered on strategies for promoting prosperity and economic growth through united efforts across Asia.
At the 30th "Future of Asia" forum in Tokyo on May 29-30, Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong highlighted the fragility of the current global trade framework. He called on Asian nations to unite in confronting trade disruptions caused by U.S. tariffs, stressing the vital role of enhanced cooperation via ASEAN and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), especially in trade and industry sectors.
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet warned that trade disputes threaten a free, open, comprehensive, multilateral trade system governed by rules, pointing out that these conflicts disproportionately harm vulnerable populations. He urged countries affected by tariff pressures to stand together.
Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith emphasized the value of peaceful coexistence and mutual respect, noting that despite Laos’s limited trade with the U.S., elevated tariffs could still negatively affect its economy and investment prospects.
Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung acknowledged that U.S. tariffs are noticeably impacting Vietnam’s exports and investments, underscoring the significant effects on the country’s economy.
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad condemned the U.S. tariff policies, warning that they could damage the American economy and increase the cost of living for citizens.
Since its launch in 1995, the “Future of Asia” forum, hosted annually by Nikkei Inc., has been a critical venue for advancing regional cooperation. This year’s event centered on strategies for promoting prosperity and economic growth through united efforts across Asia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment