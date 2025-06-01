Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Baku Salaries On Rise As Azerbaijan Charts Post-Oil Future

Baku Salaries On Rise As Azerbaijan Charts Post-Oil Future


2025-06-01 03:07:13
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

In an increasingly volatile global economy, the smallest signs of stability can signal larger shifts underway. In Azerbaijan's capital, Baku, the rise in average wages this year offers a quiet but telling indicator of economic resilience and progress. According to the latest data released by the Baku City Statistics Department, the average monthly nominal salary of salaried workers in Baku reached 1,303.2 manats (approximately $769) during the first two months of 2025. This figure represents a 5.9% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN01062025000195011045ID1109620825

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search