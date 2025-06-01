403
Kamil Idri Assumes Role as Sudan’s Premier
(MENAFN) Kamil Idris officially assumed the role of Sudan’s prime minister on Saturday, taking his oath in a ceremony overseen by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of the Sovereignty Council.
This appointment follows a constitutional decree issued by al-Burhan on May 19, which formally named Idris as prime minister.
A Sudanese news agency reported that Idris was sworn in before al-Burhan, with the event attended by Lieutenant General Mohamed Al-Ghali Ali Youssef, Secretary-General of the Sovereign Council, alongside the judiciary head from Red Sea State, representing the Chief Justice.
Idris, who holds a PhD in international law from the Graduate Institute of International Studies at the University of Geneva, Switzerland, has a political background that includes running as a presidential candidate in 2010.
Prior to Idris’s appointment, Dafallah Al-Haj Youssef—Sudan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia—served as both minister of Cabinet affairs and acting prime minister.
Al-Burhan had earlier set up a transitional government in April 2019, following a military coup that ousted former President Omar al-Bashir. This transitional phase led to the formation of the Transitional Sovereignty Council in August 2019, which evolved into the current Sovereign Council in November 2021.
Since April 15, 2023, intense clashes have erupted between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary faction, and the Sudanese army, igniting one of the globe’s most severe humanitarian crises.
The United Nations and local officials report that over 20,000 lives have been lost and approximately 15 million people displaced amid the fighting.
However, US-based researchers estimate the death toll to be significantly higher, suggesting it may be as many as 130,000.
