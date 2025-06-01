403
Celebrate Eid Al Adha with a Sky-High Afternoon Tea Experience at At.mosphere Burj Khalifa
(MENAFN- PRCO) Dubai, 30 May 2025 – This Eid Al Adha, At.mosphere Burj Khalifa invites guests to mark the occasion in spectacular style with a refined afternoon tea experience set against the breathtaking backdrop of Dubai’s iconic skyline. Perched on the 122nd floor of the world’s tallest building, At.mosphere offers an elevated setting where luxury, elegance, and culinary excellence converge to create a celebration unlike any other.
Guests can choose from a trio of meticulously crafted experiences designed to suit every preference. The Luxurious Afternoon Tea presents a decadent array of avant-garde finger sandwiches, followed by a choice of exquisite main courses including tender wagyu short rib, the fresh catch of the day, or a comforting barley risotto. This indulgent journey concludes with a selection of chef-crafted dessert pastries and warm homemade scones served with jam and clotted cream.
Those looking for an extra touch of sparkle can opt for the Sparkling Afternoon Tea, which enhances the luxurious experience with an added effervescent flourish, perfect for celebrating. Guests can enjoy avant-garde finger sandwiches, followed by mains like oyster blade wagyu with potato mousseline or the fresh catch of the day, and finish with the chef’s dessert pastries and scones with jam and clotted cream.
Alternatively, the La Gourmandizes High Tea presents a more intimate take on the tradition, featuring a classic assortment of finger sandwiches and pastries, along with the signature warm scones. Guests may also choose to elevate this option with an optional main course, ensuring a tailor-made experience for every palate.
Each afternoon tea is paired with a thoughtful selection of beverages, from premium teas and barista-crafted coffees to inventive fruity blends and artisanal Yala kombucha. Whether one is gathering with loved ones or treating oneself to a serene solo treat, At.mosphere sets the perfect stage for a memorable Eid celebration high above the city.
Timing: Daily from 12:30 PM – 4:30 PM
Price: The luxurious afternoon tea experience is available for AED 650 per person with a window table, the sparkling afternoon tea experience is available for AED 550 per person with a window table and the la gourmandizes high tea experience is available for AED 350 per person with a non-window table
Location: Lounge
