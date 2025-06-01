Unfazed By Terror Threat, Devotees Flock To Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela In Kashmir

MENAFN - IANS) Ganderbal, June 1 (IANS) As the sacred annual Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela draws near, large numbers of pilgrims have begun arriving in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, undeterred by the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

With unwavering faith in the Indian Armed Forces, devotees, particularly from the Kashmiri Pandit community, are preparing to celebrate one of their most revered festivals on June 3 at the historic temple of Ragnya Devi in Tullamulla.

The shrine, dedicated to Goddess Ragnya Devi -- a reincarnation of Goddess Durga -- becomes a focal point of religious fervour each year as devotees from across India and abroad converge for the Mela.

Despite heightened tensions following the brutal April 22 Pahalgam terror incident, the spirit of the pilgrims remains unshaken.

Extensive security arrangements have been deployed across the region to ensure the safety of the devotees. Authorities have assured that all necessary measures -- including drinking water supply and essential amenities -- are in place to provide a worry-free experience for pilgrims.

Kashmiri Pandits, many of whom were displaced during the 1990 exodus, have expressed that their devotion remains stronger than ever.

They also lauded the Indian government and armed forces for launching 'Operation Sindoor' in response to the Pahalgam attack, calling it a fitting reply to Pakistan-backed terrorism.

"The terrorists tried to spread fear, but our devotion has only grown," said a pilgrim from Chandigarh, speaking to IANS. "They want to derail tourism, but Kashmir is a part of India. We will keep coming here. No one can frighten us."

Another devotee, Sunita, who migrated to Delhi during the 1990s, expressed deep emotional resonance on returning to the shrine for the first time.

"We're not scared even after the terror attack. Mata Kheer Bhawani called us. We are here because of her and because of PM Modi. This is all possible because of him," she told IANS.

Umar Raina, another pilgrim, told IANS, "We only pray that Kashmiri Pandits are able to come back to their motherland. We want peace to prevail in Kashmir and to return to our homes."

Sharing similar sentiments, Shriti Dhar, a regular visitor to the Mela, said, "Our armed forces have always protected us. We are proud of them. The arrangements this year are really good. We've witnessed violence since our childhood, and the Indian Armed Forces have always been our shield."

Meanwhile, top officials, including IGP Jammu and Kashmir Police, DC Jammu Sachin, and Relief Commissioner Arvind, flagged off the Mata Kheer Bhawani Yatra in Jammu.