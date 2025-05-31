Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

EU Strongly Regrets US Double Tariffs Plan


2025-05-31 07:05:11
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, May 31 (KUNA) -- The European Union (EU) said Saturday that it "strongly" regrets Donald Trump's plan to double US tariffs on steel and aluminum in a move that risks throwing bilateral trade talks into chaos.
On Friday, the US president told a rally in the steel-making city of Pittsburgh that the tariffs would rise from 25 percent to 50 percent, claiming this would boost local industry and national supplies.
In a statement, the European Commission said Trump's latest move on tariffs "undermines ongoing efforts" to reach a deal, warning about "countermeasures".
The European Commission, "this decision adds further uncertainty to the global economy and increases costs for consumers and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic.
"In good faith, the EU paused its countermeasures on 14 April to create space for continued negotiations," the statement said, warning the bloc "is prepared to impose countermeasures," the statement added. (end)
arn


MENAFN31052025000071011013ID1109620000

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search