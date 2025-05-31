403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU Strongly Regrets US Double Tariffs Plan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, May 31 (KUNA) -- The European Union (EU) said Saturday that it "strongly" regrets Donald Trump's plan to double US tariffs on steel and aluminum in a move that risks throwing bilateral trade talks into chaos.
On Friday, the US president told a rally in the steel-making city of Pittsburgh that the tariffs would rise from 25 percent to 50 percent, claiming this would boost local industry and national supplies.
In a statement, the European Commission said Trump's latest move on tariffs "undermines ongoing efforts" to reach a deal, warning about "countermeasures".
The European Commission, "this decision adds further uncertainty to the global economy and increases costs for consumers and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic.
"In good faith, the EU paused its countermeasures on 14 April to create space for continued negotiations," the statement said, warning the bloc "is prepared to impose countermeasures," the statement added. (end)
arn
On Friday, the US president told a rally in the steel-making city of Pittsburgh that the tariffs would rise from 25 percent to 50 percent, claiming this would boost local industry and national supplies.
In a statement, the European Commission said Trump's latest move on tariffs "undermines ongoing efforts" to reach a deal, warning about "countermeasures".
The European Commission, "this decision adds further uncertainty to the global economy and increases costs for consumers and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic.
"In good faith, the EU paused its countermeasures on 14 April to create space for continued negotiations," the statement said, warning the bloc "is prepared to impose countermeasures," the statement added. (end)
arn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Reddio's Exclusive Token Generation Event (TGE) And Alpha Trading On Binance Wallet - May 29, 2025
CommentsNo comment