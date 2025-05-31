403
Interior Minister Tours Int'l Airport Ahead Of Hajj, Summer Season
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 31 (KUNA) -- First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah conducted an inspection tour of Kuwait International Airport to observe preparations and procedures for the Hajj and summer seasons.
In a press release, the Ministry of Interior said that this tour comes within the framework of Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef's keenness to monitor the progress of work on the ground and ensure the readiness of the security and service sectors.
During the tour, he reviewed the progress of work in the passenger terminals and inspected the work mechanisms in the passport control area for arrivals and departures and the visa issuance hall.
Sheikh Fahad also listened to a detailed explanation of the visa issuance process through the dedicated website (VISA Kuwait), as well as a detailed explanation of the frameworks for cooperation and coordination between the relevant sectors of the Ministry of Interior, the General Administration of Customs, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.
The Minister was accompanied by Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Major General Ali Al-Adwani, and a number of security officials. (end)
