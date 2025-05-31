403
Chess Stars Turn Cowboys For A Day At Norway Chess Games 2025
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) In a dramatic twist from the chessboard to the Wild West, the world's top chess players swapped pawns for pistols, sieves, and lassos in this year's edition of Norway Chess Games. Held on a tournament rest day, the tradition of light-hearted competition continued in unforgettable fashion with the“Chess Cowboy Challenge”, a high-spirited showdown in Westernbyen, a Western-themed village in Ålgård, just outside Stavanger. This year's participants was -the star-studded lineup from Norway Chess and Norway Chess Women. Sarasadat Khademalsharieh was unfortunately not able to join, and stepping in was Ella Carlsen, wife of Magnus, proving to be quite the sharpshooter in more ways than one. Adopting their new Western personas, the players embraced the theme wholeheartedly: Magnus“The Lone GOAT” Carlsen
Ella Carlsen (stepping in as an honorary cowgirl) With nicknames as fierce as their over-the-board styles, the competitors were more than ready to tackle the cowboy gauntlet ahead. The Chess Cowboy Challenge took them through a series of wild tasks. They faced the Sheriff's memory test in a jail escape, sought enlightenment by solving the priest's riddle in the chapel, mined for gold, and tried their hand at axe throwing beside the church. Air rifles, lasso tosses, cowboy quizzes at the pleasure house, and classic horseshoe throws added to the flavor of the day, with real horses roaming the scene for that authentic atmosphere. Each team, made up of one male and one female player, competed across all stations as they worked their way through the village. Final Standings: 1st place: Magnus & Ella Carlsen - crowned Chess Sheriffs 2nd place: Hikaru Nakamura & Anna Muzychuk 3rd place: Fabiano Caruana & Vaishali Rameshbabu 4th place: Gukesh D & Ju Wenjun 5th place: Wei Yi & Lei Tingjie 6th place: Arjun Erigaisi & Humpy Koneru About Norway Chess Games Norway Chess Games is an annual tradition held during the tournament's rest day. It gives the world's best players a break from intense competition and a chance to connect in creative, unexpected ways. Previous editions have included:
Ella Carlsen (stepping in as an honorary cowgirl) With nicknames as fierce as their over-the-board styles, the competitors were more than ready to tackle the cowboy gauntlet ahead. The Chess Cowboy Challenge took them through a series of wild tasks. They faced the Sheriff's memory test in a jail escape, sought enlightenment by solving the priest's riddle in the chapel, mined for gold, and tried their hand at axe throwing beside the church. Air rifles, lasso tosses, cowboy quizzes at the pleasure house, and classic horseshoe throws added to the flavor of the day, with real horses roaming the scene for that authentic atmosphere. Each team, made up of one male and one female player, competed across all stations as they worked their way through the village. Final Standings: 1st place: Magnus & Ella Carlsen - crowned Chess Sheriffs 2nd place: Hikaru Nakamura & Anna Muzychuk 3rd place: Fabiano Caruana & Vaishali Rameshbabu 4th place: Gukesh D & Ju Wenjun 5th place: Wei Yi & Lei Tingjie 6th place: Arjun Erigaisi & Humpy Koneru About Norway Chess Games Norway Chess Games is an annual tradition held during the tournament's rest day. It gives the world's best players a break from intense competition and a chance to connect in creative, unexpected ways. Previous editions have included:
-
Chess Chefs – a culinary battle where players cooked for top chefs
Cake Decorating Challenge – full of icing, sprinkles, and strategy
Farmer for a Day – featuring hand-milking cows and driving tractors
Design Your Own Knit Sweater – where players designed patterns later hand-knitted into real sweaters as unique keepsakes
