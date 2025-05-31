Instagram Influencer Sharmishta Panoli Sent To 14 Days Judicial Custody After Arrest Over 'Derogatory' Post

MENAFN - Live Mint) Social media influencer Sharmishta Panoli, arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments , was on Saturday remanded in judicial custody for 14 days by a court in Kolkata, reported ANI.

According to the details, Panoli was arrested from Haryana's Gurugram on Friday night by Kolkata Police. She is a law student in Pune, Maharashtra.

After being arrested, Panoli was produced before Alipore Court in Kolkata on Saturday, which remanded her in judicial custody for 14 days.

Kolkata Police claimed they made several attempts to serve legal notices to Panoli and her family, but the attempts were unsuccessful because Panoli and her family absconded.

Subsequently, an arrest warrant was issued by the court , based on which she was arrested from Gurugram on Friday.

"The case relates to an Instagram video by a lady named Sharmishta Panoli that hurt the religious sentiments of a particular community. FIR was lodged in Garden Reach Police Station. Attempts to serve notice as per law couldn't be successful since the accused, with her family absconded. Subsequently, warrant of arrest was issued by the court of law, based on which she was arrested from Gurgaon yesterday," ANI quoted Kolkata Police as saying.

It is to be noted that Panoli had deleted the video and issued an apology on 15 May.

Bail petition moved:

Md Samimuddin, influencer Sharmishta Panoli's advocate, stated that they have moved her bail application before the court .

"We moved our bail application before the court, citing that the articles that have been allegedly stated by the prosecution to have been used, the mobile phone and the laptop, have already been seized. Subsequently, the court heard our prayer. The police custody prayer was sought by the prosecution, which was turned down and rejected. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody till 13th of June, 2025..." Sharmishta's advocate said.

Kolkata Police trashes 'misleading' claims:

Kolkata Police trashed the "factually incorrect" and "misleading" certain social media narratives on X, which suggested Panoli's arrest is 'illegal.

"In reference to Garden Reach Police Station Case No. 136 dated 15.05.2025, certain social media narratives suggesting an unlawful arrest of a law student are factually incorrect and misleading," Kolkata Police said.

It further stated,“All legal procedures were duly adhered to. All attempts were made to serve notice, but she was found absconding on every occasion. Consequently, a warrant of arrest was issued by the competent court, following which she was apprehended lawfully from Gurgaon. She was thereafter produced before the appropriate magistrate and granted transit remand as per due process of law.”

Meanwhile, the authorities urged the people to refrain from sharing unverified or speculative content.

"We urge all concerned to refrain from spreading unverified or speculative content and to rely on authentic sources for information," the Kolkata Police further said in the post.

