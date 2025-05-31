403
Civil Defence Department Responds To 1,205 Calls In 24 Hours
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, May 31 (Petra) -- The Civil Defence Department (CDD) responded to 1,205 incidents over the past 24 hours, including 985 emergency cases, 102 rescue operations and 118 firefighting incidents.
The Public Security Directorate (PSD) stated on Saturday that average response times were 7 minutes and 1 second for emergency cases, 7 minutes and 31 seconds for rescue incidents and 7 minutes and 29 seconds for firefighting efforts.
The responses reflect the ongoing dedication of the CDD to safeguarding lives and property. The PSD urged Jordanians to adhere to public safety guidelines and to report any emergencies immediately by calling 911.
