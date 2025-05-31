Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Civil Defence Department Responds To 1,205 Calls In 24 Hours


2025-05-31 03:05:16
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, May 31 (Petra) -- The Civil Defence Department (CDD) responded to 1,205 incidents over the past 24 hours, including 985 emergency cases, 102 rescue operations and 118 firefighting incidents.
The Public Security Directorate (PSD) stated on Saturday that average response times were 7 minutes and 1 second for emergency cases, 7 minutes and 31 seconds for rescue incidents and 7 minutes and 29 seconds for firefighting efforts.
The responses reflect the ongoing dedication of the CDD to safeguarding lives and property. The PSD urged Jordanians to adhere to public safety guidelines and to report any emergencies immediately by calling 911.

MENAFN31052025000117011021ID1109619825

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search