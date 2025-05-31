Mos Shobha Karandlaje Calls For Liberalised MSME Lending Process
The minister emphasised that financial institutions are causing significant difficulties for MSMEs through cumbersome paperwork requirements and restrictive lending practices.
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar joined Karandlaje in urging banks to adopt more liberal approaches toward MSME financing.
Shivakumar confirmed the Karnataka government's commitment to establishing a dedicated department for small and medium enterprises, fulfilling a promise made by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah earlier this month.
MG Balakrishna, President, India MSME Conclave 2025, noted that the state government has granted in-principle approval for appointing an exclusive secretary for MSMEs.
The Deputy Chief Minister outlined ambitious infrastructure development plans, announcing the government's proposal to invest Rs 1 lakh crore in Bengaluru's development over the next four to five years.
Shivakumar highlighted India's competitive labor cost advantages, stating that labor costs in the United States are ten times higher than in India, while Chinese labor costs are four times more expensive.
He stressed the importance of reducing India's dependency on foreign nations and leveraging the country's skilled workforce as a strategic advantage.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his written address to the conclave, reinforced the central role of MSMEs in India's economic growth trajectory.
Modi stated that as India progresses toward achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, MSMEs will remain fundamental to the nation's development story.
The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry has long advocated for reforms in MSME governance, including the establishment of a dedicated departmental structure.
The organisation has presented additional recommendations encompassing minimum wage reductions, development of an exclusive MSME policy, rationalisation of operational costs including power tariffs and property taxes, and appointment of specialised land acquisition officers to facilitate land allocation through the Karnataka State Small Industries Development Corporation.
The Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association has similarly pressed for addressing persistent challenges facing MSMEs, particularly in areas of market access, capability development, regulatory compliance, and policy awareness.
These organisations have emphasised the need for comprehensive systemic reforms to support MSME growth and sustainability.
Industry participants across various conclave sessions encouraged government ministries to establish standardised procedures while calling on banking institutions to streamline their processes.
MSME representatives also raised concerns about restrictive tender allocation requirements, specifically citing minimum export experience criteria of five to seven years that limit opportunities for emerging businesses in the sector.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
CommentsNo comment