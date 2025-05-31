Indiachile Begin Talks On Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

MENAFN - KNN India)India and Chile have officially commenced negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), marking a significant step toward strengthening bilateral trade relations between the two nations.

The Terms of Reference for the agreement were signed on May 8, 2025, following commitments made during previous high-level diplomatic discussions.

The first round of negotiations began on May 26, 2025, with an opening ceremony presided over by Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal.

Chilean Ambassador to India Juan Angulo also attended the inaugural event. During his remarks, Barthwal stated that the agreement would facilitate deeper economic partnership and strengthen global value chains connecting both countries.

The negotiations gained momentum following the state visit of Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font to India in April 2025, during which he met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

President Boric described India as a priority partner for Chile in the global economy and emphasised the importance of exploring strategies to enhance and diversify bilateral trade.

Both leaders expressed support for initiating negotiations toward a balanced and comprehensive agreement aimed at achieving deeper economic integration.

The negotiating teams consist of 17 Chilean delegates led by Chief Negotiator Pablo Urria, Director for Asia and Oceanic Affairs at Chile's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Indian delegation is headed by Joint Secretary Vimal Anand from the Department of Commerce. Discussions during the first round covered 17 thematic areas, including trade in goods and services, movement of natural persons, rules of origin, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, technical barriers to trade, and customs procedures.

Additional negotiation tracks encompass transparency, dispute settlement, economic cooperation, support for micro, small and medium enterprises, women's economic empowerment, critical and strategic minerals trade, sustainable development, global value chains, investment promotion, and intellectual property rights.

The comprehensive scope reflects both nations' commitment to addressing multiple dimensions of economic cooperation.

The second round of negotiations is scheduled for July or August 2025, with virtual intersessional discussions planned beforehand to address outstanding issues.

Both sides have committed to incorporating stakeholder consultations and industry feedback into the negotiation process to ensure the agreement serves mutual interests and promotes employment, bilateral trade, and economic growth.

