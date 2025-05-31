Egypt's Garment Exports Surge 22% To Surpass $1Bn In 4M 2025

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's ready-made garment (RMG) exports soared by 22% during the first four months of 2025, reaching $1.028bn compared to $840m during the same period in 2024, according to the latest report by the Apparel Export Council of Egypt (AECE).

The council's data showed a strong monthly performance, with exports in April 2025 alone rising by 25% year-on-year to $223m, up from $179m. March also posted significant growth, with exports increasing by 23% to $254m.

The United States remained Egypt's top export destination, with imports totaling $384m between January and April, marking an 11% increase from $345m in the same period last year. Europe followed as the second-largest market, with imports jumping 39% to $259m, up from $186m.

Exports to Arab countries grew modestly by 6%, reaching $190m, while exports to African nations (excluding Arab states) recorded the highest growth rate-skyrocketing by 101%. Exports to other global markets also surged by 50%, totaling $190m compared to $127m during the same period in 2024.

Fadel Marzouk, Chairperson of the AECE, attributed the sector's robust performance to a combination of improved global demand, a broader export base, and the council's focused efforts to open new markets and diversify demand sources. He emphasized that this growth confirms the effectiveness of the council's strategy, which aims to increase exports by 30–35% annually.

Marzouk highlighted that the strong results reflect intensive efforts to enhance the competitiveness of Egyptian apparel. These include training initiatives, support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), international promotion campaigns, and the resolution of export-related challenges.

Looking ahead, Marzouk said the AECE plans to double exports by 2031, targeting $12bn in annual garment exports. This goal will be pursued through expansion into new African and Asian markets, capitalizing on Egypt's preferential trade agreements, and boosting value-added production. Key components of the strategy include modernizing production lines and establishing two new textile and garment cities in Fayoum and Minya.

He also stressed the importance of continued government support, particularly through export rebate programs, streamlined logistics, and greater access to affordable financing. These factors, he noted, are critical for strengthening Egypt's export capacity and enhancing its ability to generate foreign currency.