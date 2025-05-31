Municipality Ministry Announces Eid Al Adha Festivities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality announced festivities for the coming Eid Al Adha.

The Municipality Ministry announced that the 974 Beach will be hosting the“Eid Al Adha Carnival" on the second and third days of Eid, from 8am to 11am, inviting people to come over for“a fun experience with your family during the most beautiful days of Eid.”

The Ministry, represented by the Al Khor and Al Thakheera Municipalities, also announced festivities for Eid Al Adha that will be held at the Downtown Souq in Al Khor on June 7 & 8.