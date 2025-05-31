Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Municipality Ministry Announces Eid Al Adha Festivities

Municipality Ministry Announces Eid Al Adha Festivities


2025-05-31 02:00:53
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality announced festivities for the coming Eid Al Adha.

The Municipality Ministry announced that the 974 Beach will be hosting the“Eid Al Adha Carnival" on the second and third days of Eid, from 8am to 11am, inviting people to come over for“a fun experience with your family during the most beautiful days of Eid.”

The Ministry, represented by the Al Khor and Al Thakheera Municipalities, also announced festivities for Eid Al Adha that will be held at the Downtown Souq in Al Khor on June 7 & 8.

MENAFN31052025000063011010ID1109619497

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search