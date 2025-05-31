Elon Musk Appears With Black Eye At Trump Press Conference

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and former head of the U.S. Government Efficiency Administration, appeared at a White House press conference alongside President Donald Trump on May 29 with visible bruising around one of his eyes. The appearance quickly caught public attention, sparking questions about the cause of the injury.

When asked by reporters, Musk explained that the black eye was the result of a playful moment with his young son, X Æ A-Xii, often referred to as“X.” Musk said the bruise occurred accidentally while joking around and playing, noting that he didn't feel much pain at the time but noticed the swelling later.

Despite the incident, Musk, 53, stood confidently beside President Trump during the briefing, reaffirming his role as a close“advisor and friend” to the president. Their joint appearance underscored Musk's continued involvement in political and economic dialogues at the highest level.

The event comes amid increasing scrutiny of Musk's behavior in political circles. The New York Times recently reported that Musk had faced multiple allegations of drug use during the 2024 presidential campaign, where he appeared several times in support of Trump. Musk has denied these allegations, and neither legal charges nor formal investigations have been confirmed.

As Musk maintains a prominent advisory role, both in the tech industry and in U.S. political circles, his public presence alongside Trump suggests a growing synergy between the private sector and the current administration. Observers note that Musk's influence could shape future economic and innovation strategies, especially regarding AI, energy, and space policy.

Critics, however, argue that such associations raise questions about transparency and accountability, especially when personal controversies intersect with national policymaking. With the 2024 campaign season heating up, Musk's political involvement-and public image-remain under intense scrutiny.

