IIT Kharagpur Launches India's 1St Academic Accelerated Pavement Test Facility
Developed using indigenous technology, the low-cost and easy-to-maintain facility aims to serve as a cornerstone for evaluating the performance of both conventional and new pavement materials and systems.
Sponsored by the National Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (NRIDA) under the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), this facility has been conceptualised to support the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) by generating vital performance data to revise and validate pavement design guidelines suited for Indian conditions.
“This Accelerated Pavement Test Facility (APTF) will serve as a powerful catalyst for research and innovation, offering young researchers a unique platform to explore pavement mechanics and performance modelling. It will also provide invaluable hands-on experience for students, enabling them to bridge the gap between classroom theory and real-world application,” said Amit Shukla, Director General of NRIDA and Joint Secretary, MoRD.
“Such practical exposure is essential for shaping the next generation of engineers, equipping them with the skills and insights needed to tackle real-world challenges. I commend the Transportation Division of IIT Kharagpur for their dedication in establishing this state-of-the-art facility and urge the faculty to fully leverage this remarkable resource in developing sustainable, forward-thinking solutions,” he added.
The Government of India is investing heavily in rural infrastructure through schemes like PMGSY. There exists a pressing need to validate and update pavement design and construction guidelines, especially for low-volume rural roads (LVRs).
The K-APTF enables this by offering a platform for accelerated, real-time performance evaluation of road materials and technologies under controlled, simulated traffic conditions.
The facility allows for the evaluation of locally available and non-conventional materials to develop suitable specifications; cost-effective and timely testing of innovative materials and systems; and the development of a comprehensive performance database for various pavement types.
It will also open a rational basis for the adoption of new technologies by highway authorities; validation and potential revision of current pavement design catalogues and procedures.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment