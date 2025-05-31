Who Is Sharmistha Panoli? Pune Law Student Arrested In Gurugram For 'Derogatory' Social Media Post On Op Sindoor
Users flooded the comments section of Sharmistha's Instagram post prompting her to delete the video and issue a public apology.Also Read | PM Modi in Bhopal: Operation Sindoor a 'Naari Shakti' symbol | Top 7 quotes
Following an FIR that was lodged in Kolkata, late Friday night, the Kolkata Police tracked her down and arrested her in Gurugram, Haryana.
As per the Kolkata Police, all attempts were made to serve notice, but Sharmistha Panoli was found absconding on every occasion. She was produced in Alipore Court on Saturday, and has been taken into custody by the police.Who is Sharmistha Panoli?
Sharmistha Panoli is a 22-year-old law student, enrolled at Pune's Law University, reported PTI. She currently has over 80,000 followers on both Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).Also Read | Operation Sindoor: Who is Shravan Singh? Boy, 10, named youngest civil warrior
Following the immense backlash that her viral video spurred, Panoli deleted the post, and issued a public apology on X. She even deleted all the posts from her Instagram handle, but in her May 15 story highlight, she issued an“unconditional apology”, stating she“never intentionally wanted to hurt anybody."
Sharmistha Panoli's apology on InstagramWhat exactly did Sharmistha Panoli say in the video?
The controversy centering Sharmistha Panoli's comments began on May 14, 2025, when the Instagram influencer posted a video responding to a Pakistani follower's question about India's military reaction to the Pahalgam terror attack.Also Read | Operation Sindoor 'karara jawab' to Pakistan: PM Modi
In her response, Panoli reportedly made derogatory remarks about Islam and Prophet Muhammad, triggering a wave of online outrage. She also criticised Bollywood celebrities, for their 'silence' on Operation Sindoor, mentions multiple media reports.
#ArrestSharmishta also started trending on X, after Panoli's video went viral.Charges against Panoli
As per police sources, the FIR against Panoli was lodged under sections 196(1) (a) promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste, or community, 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings of any class of citizens), 352 ( intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of peace), 353(1)(c) (statements that incite public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, reported HT.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment