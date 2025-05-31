Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Landmine Explosion Injures Civilian In Goranboy District

Landmine Explosion Injures Civilian In Goranboy District


2025-05-31 08:04:51
(MENAFN- AzerNews) A landmine explosion occurred on May 31, 2025, in the Yenikənd village area of Azerbaijan's Goranboy district.

Azernews reports, citing the Press Services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General's Office, and the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), the incident involved a civilian who sustained serious injuries.

The victim, identified as Qalib Kamran oglu Abbasov, born in 1980 and a resident of Qarachinar village in Goranboy, stepped on a landmine while grazing livestock in an area near the former line of contact that has not yet been cleared of mines. As a result of the explosion, his left leg was amputated below the knee.

Authorities have reiterated the dangers of entering uncleared territories and continue to urge citizens to avoid such areas until they are officially declared safe.

MENAFN31052025000195011045ID1109619158

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search