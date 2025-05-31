Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Judge’s Film Role Voids Maradona Death Trial

2025-05-31 06:55:50
(MENAFN) An Argentine court declared a mistrial Thursday in the explosive criminal negligence case against seven healthcare workers accused in soccer icon Diego Maradona's death, forcing a complete restart of proceedings.

The dramatic collapse occurred when Judge Julieta Makintach recused herself amid fierce backlash over her starring role in an upcoming documentary about the trial, prompting the court to nullify the entire judicial process.

"The reasons that led to Dr. Makintach's recusal led us to declare this oral trial null and void," Judge Maximiliano Savarino announced, justifying the decision that wiped out two-and-a-half months of hearings featuring testimony from over 40 witnesses, including Maradona's three daughters.

Savarino determined Makintach's conduct undermined "the objectivity and impartiality of the court," violating defendants' constitutional right to neutral judges. The court must now assemble a fresh tribunal, potentially delaying trial resumption for months.

Makintach maintained her innocence while admitting unauthorized recording personnel were personal contacts. She claimed "no choice" but withdrawal after prosecutors unveiled a trailer for "Divine Justice," a documentary chronicling Maradona's death aftermath that prominently features her as a central figure.

"A new trial is necessary. Sometimes you have to take one step back in order to take two steps forward," prosecutor Patricio Ferrari declared.

All parties endorsed the mistrial request except two defense lawyers who preferred simply replacing Makintach while continuing current proceedings.

Prosecutors argue the 1986 World Cup hero's November 25, 2020 death near Buenos Aires—occurring days after brain surgery—was preventable with proper medical attention from the accused professionals.

